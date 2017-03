Related Coverage Deputies: Four caught stealing marijuana grow equipment from vacant home in Pueblo West

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — Two people are facing charges after breaking into a vacant house in Pueblo West, according to the sheriff’s office. It’s the third time the home has been burglarized in five months.

Deputies said they were called to the house on West Mangrum Drive Thursday after a neighbor spotted people there. The home has been vacant since April, when deputies busted an illegal marijuana grow there.

When deputies arrived, they noticed a stolen truck parked at the house. As they approached, someone ran out of the house, stole a bike, and rode off. A sheriff’s office K9 found a second suspect hiding inside the house.

The first suspect, 30-year-old Randy Mosier, was arrested a short time later in the area of Inca Drive and Falcon Drive. He is charged with motor vehicle theft, burglary, and resisting arrest, along with unrelated outstanding warrants.

The second suspect, 51-year-old Angel Paniagua, is charged with motor vehicle theft, burglary, resisting arrest, and violation of a restraining order, along with unrelated outstanding warrants.

Deputies said this is the third time the house has been burglarized in the last five months. In November, three people were arrested after they were caught taking items from the house. Earlier this month, four people were arrested after they were caught loading marijuana grow equipment from the house into a U-Haul.

Deputies have not yet determined if the three burglaries are related.