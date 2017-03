RIO GRANDE COUNTY, Colo. — Three people have been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of an 8-year-old girl, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Investigators said 26-year-old Mario Dominguez of Del Norte, 21-year-old Cristal Middleton of Alamosa, and 56-year-old Victor White of Del Norte are all being held in the Rio Grande County Jail.

All of the suspects are facing multiple charges for sexually assaulting an 8-year-old South Fork girl, according to investigators. The assaults happened between late 2015 and late 2016 at an apartment complex in South Fork, according to investigators.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Bureau of Investigation Pueblo Regional Office at 719-647-5999 or the South Fork Police Department at 719-873-1040.