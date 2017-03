COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Strong winds are causing power outages across the Pikes Peak region.

As of 6 a.m., about 15,000 Black Hills Energy customers are without power in the Pueblo area. The utility said the high winds and rain are causing downed power lines. The outages started around midnight.

Colorado Springs Utilities reports about 755 customers without power across the city due to weather and electric pole fires. Tap here for an outage map.