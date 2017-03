PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Thursday’s storm into Friday morning brought some major damage across Pueblo.

“There’s boats up on the shore, there’s boats under water. It’s hard to even tell who’s boat is who’s right now,” said Brittany Vermensolo, who’s boat was left undamaged.

The North Shore Marina at Lake Pueblo took a major hit, with officials estimating the cost of damages to be nearly a million dollars.

“Just from my assessment out there this morning, looking at the dollar amounts of the boats that are out there, but also the infrastructure and Boeing how much dock costs. You know the marina itself took a very significant hit on its infrastructure and then there are the individual boat owners,” said Monique Mullis, Lake Pueblo State Park Manager.

“Imagine what it looks like may through October. You would never be able to put the puzzle back together right now if you didn’t know what it actually looked like,” Vermensolo said.

One man woke up to a sight he never imagined.

“I was sleeping and I woke up to a loud crash. And this window on the other side busted through and that really woke me up and I got up and it was a mess,” said William Hayes, who’s owned his home for eight years.

Fortunately, he and his four dogs weren’t hurt.

“I was more worried about some of those tall branches, but none of them did. I didn’t think it would pull out of the ground the way it did,” Hayes said.