COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A robber stole cash and cigarettes from a Colorado Springs convenience store Thursday night, according to police.

Police said the robbery happened around 10:40 p.m. at the Diamond Shamrock at Barnes Road and Oro Blanco Drive. The robber pointed a gun at the store clerk and demanded cash and cigarettes. He got the items and ran away.

Police said the clerk was not injured. No suspects have been arrested.