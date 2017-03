COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating a reported home invasion in central Colorado Springs early Friday morning.

Police said it happened around 4 a.m. at a home on Preuss Road, which is near the intersection of South Union Boulevard and East Fountain Boulevard. The victim told police the suspect broke into his home and pointed a weapon in his face. The victim and suspect got into a fight, and the suspect left in an SUV. The victim told police he called 911 while following the suspect.

Police said the victim sustained minor injuries. They said there is no danger to the public.