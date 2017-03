COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for suspects after a man was stabbed and robbed in downtown Colorado Springs early Friday morning.

Police said it happened around 2:30 a.m. on Kiowa Street near the intersection with Tejon Street. The victim, a 26-year-old man, was stabbed in the leg and robbed. He was hospitalized in critical condition, but is expected to recover.

Police said no suspects have been identified.