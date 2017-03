COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Several major highways in the Colorado Springs area are closed due to blizzard conditions this morning.

As of 5:30 a.m., the following Pikes Peak region roads are closed:

Interstate 25 between North Academy Boulevard (northern Colorado Springs) and Plum Creek Parkway (southern Castle Rock)

Highway 94 between Marksheffel Road and Punkin Center

Highway 24 between Constitution Avenue (mile marker 314.5) and Limon

Highway 83 between Old Northgate Road and Parker

Highway 86 between Kiowa and Limon

CDOT reports there have been numerous slide-offs on Interstate 25, including several semis. The road is packed with up to six inches of snow, and very high winds are causing low visibility.

5:52am: Just look at these roads… very slick and people are getting stuck around me. I'm at Powers and S Carefree near Panera. #cowx pic.twitter.com/vKrb05Jauk — Maddie Kirker (@MaddieKirker) March 24, 2017

Accident alert

The Colorado State Patrol in Teller and El Paso Counties, Colorado Springs Police Department, and Fountain Police Department are on cold reporting. If you are involved in a traffic accident that meets the following conditions, you should exchange your information with the other drivers and complete a cold report within 72 hours.

No fatalities or injuries

No driver or passenger is suspected of driving under the influence

All drivers are present with license, registration and insurance information

No damage to public property such as a street sign or utility pole has occurred

In Colorado Springs, go to a police department substation or coloradosprings.gov .

In Fountain, go to the Fountain Police Department, any state patrol office, or crash.state.co.us .

Elsewhere, go to crash.state.co.us .

School closings and delays

Several area schools and other businesses are closed or delayed Friday due to weather.