COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man has been arrested in connection with a September hit-and-run crash that injured a 12-year-old pedestrian, according to police.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. September 15 at the intersection of West Uintah Street and North 19th Street. Police said the 12-year-old victim was legally crossing the street in the crosswalk and was hit by an SUV. The driver of the SUV left the scene. The child was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police identified the SUV involved in the crash and connected it to Jason Waite, 41, of Colorado Springs. Waite was arrested March 13. He is facing felony charges for the crash.