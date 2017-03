OTERO COUNTY, Colo. — The brother-in-law of a man who was killed in Otero County in 2010 has been arrested in connection with his death, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Investigators said Ronnie Griego was found dead near a farm outside of Swink on July 18, 2010. The suspect, 39-year-old Julian Pena-Morales, left the state four days later. He remained at large until investigators discovered he was working under an assumed name in Ipswich, South Dakota.

Pena-Morales was arrested in Ipswich on Wednesday and is awaiting extradition back to Colorado. He is charged with first-degree murder, according to investigators.