EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The wind farm in Eastern El Paso County continues to raise concerns for people who live nearby.

Thursday, county commissioners got to hear those concerns, but it’s the infrasound from the wind farm homeowners say is the biggest problem.

“It resonates inside your chest cavity, inside your head, and it’s just a resonate vibration that continually goes on. It won’t let you sleep at night, it wakes you up in the middle of the night, you can’t get a deep rest of sleep so, therefore, your body can’t regenerate,” said Joe Cobb, who lives in the area.

The Golden West / NextEra Energy wind farm was approved by the board in December of 2013.

But neighbors say they’ve had health problems since they were installed from nausea, blurred vision, anxiety and more.

Jeff Wolfe has owned his home in eastern El Paso County for 20 years now, but he may soon have to have to leave it behind.

“A job opened up on the other side of the state, there’s a pay-cut, but I, you know, I took it. I was like, ‘we have to get away from there,’ ’cause it’s an unlivable situation,” Wolfe said.

“I want the wind turbines gone. They don’t need to be here. ‘Cause I also read reports where the wind turbines don’t actually produce anything. It’s credits that they’re getting from the government that we’re paying for that’s making these people rich,” Cobb said.

Some homeowners hired an expert to study the area, as well as NextEra with their own.

“We have to have that expert data from both sides. We can’t just rely on anecdotal data that impacts on person or another person. We need to have studies that show the impacts on the entire the community, not just one person living in the area,” said Mark Waller, county commissioner.

While today’s meeting with the board of county commissioners was strictly to gather information, homeowners say there’s still a long way to go.

“I’ve been to this board of county commissioners now four times and I’ve pleaded with them to help me out. Help me get something resolved here. And it’s fallen on deaf ears. And at least I will give President Glen the kudos that he at least held this meeting to allow us to get this out,” Cobb said.