COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A 10-year-old boy who never made it to school Thursday morning has been found safe, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said Nicholas Price, 10, was last seen leaving his home on Anvil Drive, which is in the neighborhood northeast of Marksheffel Road and Bradley Road. Nicholas was headed toward the bus stop at the corner of Breaking Dawn Street and Anvil Drive. Deputies said he never made it to the bus stop or to his school. His school, King Elementary, starts around 8:30 a.m.

The sheriff’s office sent out an alert just before 2 p.m. asking the public to be on the lookout for the boy.

Deputies said Nicholas was found safe just before 3 p.m. They said he didn’t get on the bus because of a conflict with another student. He was found in the fields behind his house, and is now home safe.