The most-visited man-made attraction in the state will be closing by next year.

The Air Force Academy Cadet Chapel will be shutting its doors in June 2018.

During that time, the Chapel will be undergoing much-needed repairs.

The 53-year-old iconic structure has leaked since it was built in 1963.

Among the repairs, include; the aluminum siding on the outside, the panels on the inside, and all of the glass.

The glass, with an exception for the stained glass which will remain the same, will be replaced with high-efficiency glass.

The remodel will not take away from the Chapel’s iconic look, rather just restore parts of the building’s old structure.

Matthew Deutsch, an instructor of Engineering Mechanics at the AFA says, it’s an exciting time for his class.

Adding, while the repairs are being made his class can see the buildings structure and learn from it.

As for cadets who go to the Chapel, there are alternate plans in place to accommodate worship services.

Buildings not normally used on the weekends, including classrooms and auditoriums will be utilized.

The project is slated to cost upwards of 68 million dollars and expected to last four years.

While renovations are underway, visitors can still see the chapel’s inside, through a video tour experience.