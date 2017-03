COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A total of 607 drivers were arrested on DUI charges statewide during this year’s St. Patrick’s Day enforcement period, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The crackdown ran for 10 days, from March 10-20. St. Patrick’s Day was Friday, March 17.

During last year’s St. Patrick’s Day enforcement period, which ran for eight days, 455 drivers were arrested.

A total of 83 agencies participated in the crackdown. The Colorado Springs Police Department made the most DUI arrests, at 52. The Denver Police Department made 43 arrests, and the Aurora Police Department made 42. The Colorado State Patrol made 139 arrests statewide.