Oh, Kevin!

Kevin needed one letter to solve the puzzle on Wheel of Fortune Tuesday night.

For many watching at home, the answer to the puzzle was obvious.

Too bad it wasn’t obvious to Kevin.

Check out the epic fail in the video below.

Poor Kevin had his mind in the gutter and missed the most obvious Wheel of Fortune answer ever. Love Pat Sajak's sarcastic "Noooo." pic.twitter.com/GdT9baA8vX — Ray DeRousse (@RayDeRousse) March 22, 2017

Twitter users couldn’t get enough of themselves after hearing’s Kevin response.

Who, like me, would totally watch the play "A Streetcar Naked Desire" #WheelOfFortune #Fail — Bryan Johnson (@BryanJohnson__) March 22, 2017

I never wanna be Kevin from Wheel of Fortune. — Alex (@figmentjedi) March 22, 2017

Just ordered tickets to "A Streetcar Naked Desire." It's getting a lot of buzz. I'm intrigued! — Adam Faulkner (@MrFaulkie) March 22, 2017