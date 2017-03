U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — The USAFA Cadet Chapel will close in the summer of 2018 and remain closed for the next three to four years in order to accomplish critical structural repairs, AFA officials announced Wednesday.

The Academy will be preparing alternate worship locations to accommodate the religious needs of all faith groups.

Officials say the restorations are necessary because the structure has consistently leaked since its construction nearly 53 years ago. Over the years, multiple mitigation plans have failed.

The Academy and the Air Force Civil Engineer Center developed a comprehensive restoration plan that replaces the aluminum skin, stiffens the steel super structure, installs a redundant water barrier and removes and cleans the 24,000 original stained glass pieces.

Officials assure the public the project will not modify or alter the interior spaces of the chapel.

According to AFA officials, the Cadet Chapel is the most visited man-made attraction in the state of Colorado.

Additionally, officials are planning the visitor experience around this project to include a video tour experience of the chapel to be offered in the visitor center while the chapel is closed.