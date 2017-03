COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two people who are wanted on elder abuse charges in Texas may be in Colorado Springs or have contact with someone here, according to police.

Ramon and Debra Garcia of San Angelo, Texas, are both wanted on felony charges for causing serious bodily injury to an elderly person. San Angelo Live reports the Garcias, who are caregivers, failed to provide medical care to one of their patients, resulting in her death. Ramon Garcia was scheduled to appear in court March 7, but did not show up.

San Angelo police said the Garcias may be in the Colorado Springs area, or may have contacted someone here.

Ramon Garcia is described as a 57-year-old Hispanic man, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 220 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes.

Debra Garcia is described as a 59-year-old Hispanic woman, about 5 feet 4 inches tall and 132 pounds, with partially grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call San Angelo police at 325-657-4315 or 1-855-TIPS-247.