STATEWIDE — Foodies, get ready!

The cities of Denver, Boulder and Telluride will show off the great food Colorado has to offer.

“Colorado is the ideal locale for ‘Top Chef’s’ first visit to the Rocky Mountains, and we cannot wait for viewers to experience the scenic beauty, hospitality and vibrancy of some of our thriving culinary destinations, including The Mile High City of Denver, Boulder and Telluride,” said Cathy Ritter, the director of the Colorado Tourism Office.

According to the Denver Post, Bravo TV’s hit culinary show Top Chef will fire up its next season here.

“This is a big get,” said Donald Zuckerman, head of the state’s Office of Film, Television & Media. “Because Colorado is not looked on as a food destination. The best food show on television will show our great restaurants, ranches, farms, our lamb, peaches, wines…People will look at Colorado in a different way.”

According to Zuckerman, the Office was authorized to give Bravo Media a 20 percent incentive.

Production begins this spring for the 15th season of the Emmy and James Beard Award-winning reality show.

There isn’t any word yet on specific restaurants or chefs, and no premiere date has been announced, but Bravo TV says the series will return later this year with host Padma Lakshmi, head judge Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons, joined by new judge and Top Chef Masters’ alum Graham Eliot at the judges’ table.