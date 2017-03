COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police say a Texas girl who went missing while visiting Colorado Springs left her hotel room on her own and was not a victim of criminal activity.

Police said Adalie Rivera, 13, left her family’s hotel room in southern Colorado Springs around 6:30 a.m. Friday. The family was visiting Colorado Springs from Lubbock, Texas. Family members said Rivera left with no money and has no friends in the Pikes Peak region.

After leaving the hotel, Adalie made her way to a coal train in the Colorado Springs area, according to police. She boarded the train and traveled to a farm community near Dumas, Texas. She got off the train covered in coal dust, and was hungry after running out of Skittles, according to police.

A local farmer found the girl and called the Moore County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies took custody of Adalie until family members were able to retrieve her.

Colorado Springs police said there’s no reason to believe Adalie’s disappearance was criminal.