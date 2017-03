COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs man is facing second-degree murder charges for shooting and killing a transient man in an apartment building in January.

Patrick Rau, 28, was indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday. He is charged with one count of second-degree murder – heat of passion.

Police said Rau shot and killed 37-year-old Donald Russell on January 19. It happened just before 7 a.m. at a home on North Wahsatch Avenue that had been converted into apartments. Police said Russell entered the home and was confronted by Rau, who shot him.

