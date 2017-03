COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — 2017 has started off drier than normal here in southern Colorado, which increased the fire risk.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department is already planning for the worst, especially in some areas of town.

They said everything west of I-25 from near Fountain up to around Monument, and over in to the Palmer Park area are all high risk areas for fire dangers.

There are things you can do to make your home safe.

If you’re not thinking about fire dangers around your house now is the time.

Susan Frazee lives on the west side. She’s already on top of mitigation around her house, but no matter how dry it gets she won’t let it scare her.

“I do what I can and the rest is out of my hands,” said Frazee.

The fire department helps mitigate fields on the west side, but around houses you need to do things such as “weed whacking the grasses, or knocking the grasses down, or pulling some of the leaves out of the gutters that’s accumulated in the fall time. It’s really simple measures that make a big difference,” said Jeremy Taylor with the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

Frazee’s backyard is a good example of how to properly mitigate.

There is not a lot of dried fuels to burn and her trees are properly trimmed, but even if you don’t live west of I-25 you need to be thinking about this and take care of your house.

“Everybody has a risk even though they’re not in the foothills, or along the Front Range,” said Taylor.

Some people we talked to said they’re not a fan of mitigating because they think it’s all about getting rid of all vegetation around their house.

“We’re not about clear cutting. We’re not about removing every little piece of litter, or tree, or whatever the vegetation may be,” said Taylor.

Not everyone will do what Frazee did, but that doesn’t bother her.

“I can do my bit. ‘And hope your neighbors do the same?’ Yeah,” said Frazee.

The fire department said if we get a little bit of rain we’re not out of the woods.

All it takes is a couple of days of dry weather and we’ll be right back in the danger zone, which is why they want people to take mitigation efforts before it gets too far in to fire season.