CAÑON CITY, Colo. — A man is facing charges after he sexually assaulted a girl earlier this month, according to police.

Police said on March 8, they were called to a location in northern Cañon City to investigate a report that a girl had been sexually assaulted. The girl was taken to the hospital for a forensic exam.

On March 16, police identified the suspect as Jeremy Gifford, 38, of Cañon City. Gifford was arrested and charged with sexual assault on a child and sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust. He is being held on $75,000 cash-only bond.