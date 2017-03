COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two brothers have been arrested in connection with a string of pharmacy robberies in Colorado Springs.

The six robberies occurred between November 22 and March 20. The suspects, 36-year-old Joseph Martinez and 30-year-old John Martinez, were arrested Tuesday.

Both suspects are charged with aggravated robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, and criminal attempt aggravated robbery.

The suspects are charged in connection with the following robberies: