COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Officers are looking for a suspect in connection to a shooting in east Colorado Springs Wednesday night.

It happened at a 7-Eleven located in the 1900 block of N. Academy Boulevard.

Officials tell FOX21 two clerks were changing shifts when the suspect started firing shots. One clerk was shot; the extent of his/her injuries are unknown at this time.

Details on the suspect are limited right now, but police say the suspect was wearing a mask.

K-9 are active at the scene and authorities are advising the public to avoid the area as they continue to look for the suspect.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 for the latest.