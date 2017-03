COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An online viral video by the Travel Channel is bringing a lot of new business to Cave of the Winds in Manitou Springs.

The video shows comedian Bert Kreischer, also known as Burt the Conqueror, taking his first ride on Terror-Dactyl.

The attraction drops you 200 feet from a cliff as you free fall 100 miles per hour into a canyon. The video has more than 80 million views and nearly one million shares online.

“It was thrilling, it was exciting, it was amazing,” said Errol Sinclair.

Being thrown off a cliff is appealing to thrill seekers near and far, including Bonnie Scott and Errol Sinclair who came all the way from Wichita to try out the Terror-Dactyl.

“It was the biggest rush you’ll ever get for the millisecond that you’re hovering over the precipice,” said Scott.

The online video has since spurred business at the adventure park, boosting visitor attendance by at least 15 percent over last year.

“Before it aired during spring break, we were getting somewhere around 45 to 50 riders a day,” said Trip Uhalt, the photography manager at Cave of the Winds. “Now we’re getting 80.”

Riders like Scott and Sinclair say they only came because they saw the viral video.

“I knew we were coming here but I had no idea about this ride and I instantly said we’ve got to do that,” said Scott. “I sent the link to Errol and I said you can come if you want but I’m doing this!”

The video’s popularity gained plenty of attention on social media, something Uhalt says is also what’s driving more customers.

“They’re telling everybody and they’re calling us and asking us about it and a few days later, they’re showing up,” said Uhalt.