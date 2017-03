COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A second man involved in a 2015 murder in Colorado Springs has been found guilty.

Joseph Tyler Kimsey was found guilty Tuesday of first-degree murder and robbery. He has been sentenced to life without parole.

Officials say Kimsey and Jonathan Nelson stabbed 27-year-old Ashley Melnyczok to death in June 2015 at her Colorado Springs apartment.

Nelson was found guilty of all counts, including first-degree murder, on February 15. He was also sentenced to life.