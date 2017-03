PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo chilies are on their way to the nation’s capital!

On Tuesday, Dalton Milberger, the President of the Pueblo Chile Growers’ Association, brought frozen Pueblo chilies to Mauro Farms Bakery to have them packed and shipped to Washington, D.C.

The chilies will make their grand debut at the Taste of Colorado event in D.C. on Tuesday, March 28. They will be featured in a dish prepared by Chef Dakota Soifer of Boulder’s Cafe Aion.

The event will bring a taste of Colorado to staff and food and travel journalists there to promote Colorado’s upcoming summer season.

Pueblo chilies will also be featured during Agriculture Day at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver on Wednesday, March 22. They will be served to guests of the event paired with Colorado pork tacos.

