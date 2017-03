COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was robbed inside his apartment in southern Colorado Springs Monday night, according to police.

The robbery happened around 9:45 p.m. Police said the victim was inside his first-floor apartment on Rice Drive, just off Southgate Road, when someone knocked on his door. When the victim opened the door, the suspect pushed him down, searched his pockets until he found hidden cash, and then left.

Police said no suspects have been arrested.