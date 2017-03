COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Captain Steve Wilch on Tuesday announced the sudden passing of Christina Randall, Wildlife Mitigation Administrator for CSFD.

“Christina Randall was a loved member of our department, and someone known across the country for her expertise in Wildland firefighting and mitigation. Christina served our department and the citizens of our community since January 27, 2003. Our department joins her family and so many across the nation who will grieve her loss” stated Fire Chief Ted Collas.

Randall passed away Sunday while attending a conference in Reno for the International Association of Fire Chief’s Wildland — Urban Interface (WUIC), according to officials.

Randall served over 33 years in the fire service including operations, fuels management and mitigation.

During her 14 years with CSFD, she oversaw the wildfire mitigation program, including risk assessment, community education and outreach, fuels and grant management, and development review.