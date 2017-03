BLACK FOREST, Colo. — A girl attacked by a pair of German Shepherds Tuesday afternoon is in stable condition, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials tell FOX21 the girl, who is under the age of 7, fell over a fence into a neighbor’s backyard in the 9400 block of Broken Bow Court.

She is in stable condition at a local hospital.

Right now the Humane Society is at the scene talking to the dogs’ owners.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 for the latest.