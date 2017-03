COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Looking to make your mark in the fashion industry?

Local nonprofit Just Be Colorado is holding a first round casting call Saturday, March 25 for those looking to apply their talents to make a difference in the lives of those diagnosed with cancer.

Just Be Colorado’s purpose is to serve those diagnosed with cancer by promoting empowerment and improving self-esteem and overall quality of life.

The Just Be Benefit Fashion Show will be held this September. It will showcase the works of local fashion designers and sponsors in the area will raise funds and awareness for the nonprofit.

Just Be is looking for the following people in the casting call:

Models

Fashion Designers

Hair and Makeup Artists

Photographers

Volunteer Interns

The casting call will be held from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at The Gallery Below located at 718-B N. Weber Street in Colorado Springs.

>> Click here for more information and/or requirements.