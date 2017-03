COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Blue Bell ice cream fans, your long wait is over. The product is returning to Colorado next week.

The ice cream will be available starting Monday in stores in cities across Colorado, including Colorado Springs, Monument, Pueblo, and Woodland Park. Check with your local store for specific availability information. Company officials said it could take up to two weeks to deliver the product to every store.

The product was pulled from shelves in April 2015, after it was linked to 10 listeria cases in four states, including three deaths in Kansas. Production plants in Texas, Oklahoma and Alabama underwent an extensive cleaning and decontamination, under the regulatory oversight of health officials. The Blue Bell plant in Sylacauga, Alabama, began producing ice cream again in July 2015. In August of that year, the company announced plans to resume distribution to select markets.

Monday’s return will include the re-release of Rocky Mountain Road Ice Cream, which was first introduced in 2011. The company is also offering a new flavor, Ice Cream Cone.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.