Related Coverage Mail-in ballots for City of Colorado Springs elections on the way

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Ballots are making their way to homes, with the election just three weeks away.

The process to count all those ballots is already underway.

The Colorado Springs city clerk gave FOX21 a behind the scenes look at that process.

Processing election judges work in pairs to open the envelopes to check verified signatures. From there, they go to counting election judges who will start scanning the ballots.

City clerk Sarah Johnson says voting in this election is just as important as voting in the one last November.

“It’s really important because your district member represents about 73,000 people so they are more accessible, they area defined to their territory, so they are someone that really represents your part of town,” said Johnson.

Each ballot contains one city council district race and three ballot issues.