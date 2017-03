COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two teens were arrested after they were caught inside a stolen car Tuesday.

It happened just after noon in the 1000 block of Chelton Road near Galley Road.

Police say they saw 5 teens sitting inside a car in the parking lot. When they ran the license plate, they discovered it was reported stolen Monday.

During the investigation, they found out the owner of the car had reported it stolen after her daughter took it during the day without permission.

One teen was arrested for motor vehicle theft and another was arrested for theft.

All other teens were released to family members.