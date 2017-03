Related Coverage Officials identify double homicide victims found dead near PPIR

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with the double murder of two teens in Colorado Springs.

Gustavo Marquez, 19, was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Criminal Justice Center on two charges of first degree murder, two charges of kidnapping, two charges of aggravated robbery and child abuse in resulting in death.

The bodies of Derek Benjamin Greer, 15, and Natalie Partida, 16, were found Sunday, March 12 near Old Pueblo and Hanover Roads.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, call the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 719-520-6666.