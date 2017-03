COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Hundreds of people were wined and dined Sunday at the 22nd annual Pikes Peak Food and Wine Expo at the Broadmoor World Arena.

There were samples of delicious food and booze from dozens of local bars and restaurants.

“Some of the stuff is Colorado local stuff,” McCabe’s Tavern owner Greg Howard said. “Some of the stuff is national brand stuff, which is always great. I love to support local, but it’s really nice to have the national support from big companies who come in and do events like this to support our local restaurants.”

FOX21’s Abbie Burke and Justin Chambers were sous chefs in the chef/media cooking competition.