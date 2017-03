COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Interested in working in law enforcement?

Mt. Carmel Center of Excellence will host a Law Enforcement Recruiting Event on Wednesday, March 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at their office located at 530 Communication Circle.

The event is open to all active duty, Reserve, National Guard and their family members.

Various city, council, state and federal law enforcement and corrections agencies will be in attendance.

>> Click here for more information.