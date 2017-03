COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man is facing arson charges after he set a small grass fire in southern Colorado Springs Sunday night, according to police.

Police said around 8:40 p.m., they were called to check on a man near the Interstate 25 and Highway 24 interchange. The caller told police the man was holding an unknown item and had a flame coming from him.

When officers arrived, they noticed the grass on the west side of the interstate just north of the interchange was on fire. One of the officers used his fire extinguisher to control the fire until firefighters arrived. Another officer found and arrested the suspect, Michael Carruth. Carruth is charged with second-degree arson and setting fire to woods/prairies.

Police said the fire burned about 300 square feet.