CAÑON CITY, Colo. — A man is facing multiple charges after he set another man on fire early Sunday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said it happened around 3 a.m. on Park Avenue in Cañon City. The victim, 40-year-old Jason Crowder, was living and sleeping in his vehicle when he was set on fire. He was able to escape the vehicle before it went up in flames.

Crowder was severely burned all over his body, and is in critical condition at a Colorado burn center. Deputies said he was able to speak with them after the assault.

The suspect, 34-year-old Michael Scavarda, was arrested without incident at his home in Cañon City. He is charged with first-degree assault, fourth-degree arson, first-degree burglary, and reckless endangerment. He is being held without bond in the Fremont County Jail.

Deputies said their investigation into the assault is ongoing.