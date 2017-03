COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Three structures over the weekend in Colorado Springs were caused by careless smoking, fire officials say.

Since Friday, March 17, CSFD has responded to three structure fires, all of which were determined to be accidental in nature caused by cigarettes.

“Things are so dry here, that even hot ashes falling from the tip of a cigarette can potentially ignite the dry grasses,” said CSFD Fire Investigator Ralph Mangan.

Officials are reminding the public to be extremely cautious when smoking outside and to dispose of cigarettes in an ashtray, metal can or pail.

Cigarette butts discarded in vegetation, potted plants, landscaping, peat moss, mulch or other similar items can smolder and easily catch fire, as well as endanger lives and property.

>> Click here for more smoking safety information.