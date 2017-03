Related Coverage Texas teen goes missing while on family vacation in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. —¬†Colorado Springs police are asking for the community’s help finding a teen missing since Friday, March 17.

Thirteen-year-old Adalie Rivera was on vacation in the Springs with her family from Lubbock, Texas.

She was last seen Friday morning at the Quality Inn Colorado Springs Airport Hotel on Aerotech Drive.

What started as a fun spring break getaway for the Riveras turned desperate literally overnight.

The family woke up the next morning to the door of the hotel room propped open but Adalie and her suitcase were nowhere to be found and no one has heard from her since.

Family friend Charlcie Brotherton said, “It’s hard in those first 48 hours when you know that time could potentially be a huge factor.”

Brotherton saic the family has been here since Tuesday, March 13. They seemed to be having a good time, even planning on visiting Garden of the Gods the next day, something Adalie was looking forward to so for her to just up and leave seems odd.

“Whenever she did simply, the only word I can think of at this point is vanish without a trace, we were all very confused,” said Brotherton. “It’s very out of character for her.”

She describes Adalie as a quiet girl, reserved but well-behaved and other than Brotherton there’s no one in the area she knows.

Estrella Rivera, Adalie’s mother, is now staying with Brotherton in Colorado Springs until she’s found.

“We’re trying to stay calm.” Brotherton said, “We’re trying to stay patient and at this point I’m just trying to make sure that Estrella is also taken care of because it’s hard to get to this point. You feel like you’re about to completely fall apart. You feel your world completely shattering underneath your feet. It’s just hard. It’s just really hard for everyone involved. We want her home. We want her back safe and we want her to know how much she’s loved.”

Adalie is believed to be wearing a navy blue short sleeve t-shirt and jeans. She also has a neon yellow bracelet on her right wrist.

Adalie is 5 feet tall, weighing 120 pounds. She has brown hair with maroon highlights.

If you have any information on where Adalie might be, call CSPD at 719-444-7000.