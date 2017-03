COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for an armed suspect who robbed a gas station Monday night.

It happened around 9:40 p.m. at the Diamond Shamrock located at 5790 N. Carefree Circle.

Police say the suspect, described as a black man, entered the gas station with a gun and demanded money and merchandise.

The cashier gave the suspect an unknown amount of cash from the register and some general merchandise.

The suspect fled the area westbound on foot.

The investigation is ongoing.