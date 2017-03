Related Coverage Woman dies from injuries after fall near Glen Cove on Pikes Peak

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Banning Lewis Ranch Academy, a charter school in District 49, is closed Monday after a teacher died in a skiing accident.

District officials said middle school social studies teacher Rachel Dewey died in an accident on Pikes Peak Sunday.

Grief counselors will be available at the school starting at 7:30 a.m. Monday for anyone who would like support.

The district is making arrangements to support students when they return to school Tuesday.