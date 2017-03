DENVER, Colo. — Denver police are asking for your help identifying a reported kidnapping suspect.

Police say the attempted kidnapping happened on January 15 at 8:30 p.m. at Ruby Hill Park located at 1750 South Pecos Street.

The suspect attempted to force the victim into his older model gold sedan, according to authorities.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned Hispanic man, around 5 feet 9 inches tall with a thin build.

If you have any information, call 720-913-7867.