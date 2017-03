Netflix is announcing big changes to its user reviews.

The old system of rating movies on a scale of 1 to 5 stars will soon be history.

Starting in April, the streaming service will use a simpler ‘thumbs up’ or ‘thumbs down’ rating system.

Netflix officials say when they tested the new system last year, it found that users boosted their number of ratings by a whopping 200 percent.

The American entertainment company also has plans to produce a new percent-match feature that shows how good of a match any given show or movie is for an individual subscriber.

For example, a show that aligns with your taste may get a 98 percent match, but shows with less than a 50 percent match won’t display a match-rating, according to officials.

