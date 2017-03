COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after shots were fired outside a bar early Sunday.

It happened just after 1:30 a.m. at a bar located in the 1800 block of N. Circle Drive near Lelaray Street.

Police responded to reports of several shots fired during a disturbance among several people in the parking lot.

The suspect or suspects fled the area in an unknown car, according to authorities.

One car’s tire was hit with a round from one of the shots fired, police say.

There was no other damage and no injuries reported.

The investigation is ongoing.