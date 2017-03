Related Coverage 2016 was busiest year ever at Denver International Airport

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — New figures from the U.S. Department of Transportation show 2016 was an all-time high for air travel.

U.S. airlines carried a record-breaking number of 823 million passengers last year – that’s more than a three percent growth from 2015.

The record was anticipated as airlines have continued to show growth since the recession.

Just last week, American Airlines announced nonstop service from Colorado Springs to Chicago and Frontier Airlines announced seven new destinations out of the Springs, including San Diego and Washington D.C.