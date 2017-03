Donations to Meals on Wheels has surged to 50 times their daily rate after the White House proposed eliminating the Community Development Block Grant program.

Officials for the organization say they typically get $1,000 on a typical day but received about $50,000 on Thursday after President Trump’s 2018 budget blueprint was announced.

The blueprint suggests cutting funds for the Department of Housing and Urban Development by about $6.2 billion.

Meals on Wheels America is the umbrella organization for 5,000 providers of home-delivered meals for seniors.