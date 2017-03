COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was taken into custody Saturday after he stole multiple items from cars he had broken into overnight in east Colorado Springs.

Police say they responded to the 2900 block of Virginia Avenue near Clinton Way around 7 a.m. after receiving multiple burglary reports.

An investigation revealed several homes, outbuildings and cars were broken into overnight and multiple victims reported stolen items.

After police were able to develop suspect information, they later contacted him after a caller reported an unrelated theft and disturbance.

Police say 5 criminal cases were cleared and most of the stolen items were recovered and returned to the owners.

The suspect, 22-year-old Tyler Michael Houlditch, was arrested for multiple counts of second degree burglary, first degree criminal trespassing, possession of Schedule I narcotics, identity theft and shoplifting.