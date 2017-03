COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Hundreds of very brave people took the Polar Plunge Saturday in the lake at Cheyenne Mountain Resort.

Luckily for them, it was nice and warm outside!

Officials say the goal was to raise $50,000 at the Polar Plunge in Colorado Springs and about $450,000 statewide.

All profits go to Special Olympics of Colorado.

FOX21 photojournalist Ray Harless shows us all of the freezing fun.